The most important thing to Reynaldo Acosta is his health. The second is the opportunity to improve himself.
By attending Thursday’s Homeless Resource Day, Acosta said he hoped to contribute to his personal progress.
The annual event sponsored by the city of Longview is a way for residents experiencing homelessness to receive services that otherwise would take months to secure. Attendees also can receive essential items, haircuts, eyecare checks and more, all for free.
The event returned after this past year’s cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Acosta, who is staying at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, was picked up Thursday by a Longview Transit bus along with other mission clients and dropped off at the Longview Exhibit Center.
Director of Community Services Laura Hill previously said Longview Transit created a route for the event that would run free for anyone who needed a ride.
Acosta recently had open heart surgery and has been recuperating in the hopes of returning to work soon. To him, work is essential to being useful.
“I’ve always been working, and I don’t feel comfortable being without work,” Acosta said in his native Spanish.
Businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies set up booths at the Homeless Resource Day.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System provided breakfast from Whataburger ,and Jesus Burger ministry was supplied lunch.
Crystal Gutierrez, admissions counselor at the Barber Institute of Texas, had a booth set up to recruit future barbers.
She said the institute can help people get their barber license within 10 months.
“There’s talent everywhere,” Gutierrez said.
The Barber Institute of Texas along with other local barbers offered haircuts Thursday to Homeless Resource Day attendees.
Adam Smith owns Smith’s Professional Hair Designs in Longview and said being a barber is his second job.
“Being a pastor’s my first,” Smith said while trimming Doug McCormick’s hair.
Smith said he offered his services at the event because it’s duty and obligation to give back as much as he can.
McCormick said he heard about the event at Newgate Mission and decided to come. It was his first time attending, and he said he saw it as a blessing.
“It’s another door that was opened before that I didn’t nothing about,” he said. “I need everything that they’re passing out today.”
McCormick said he used to get his hair cut regularly, but it had been almost a year since his last one.
Nearby, staff members from the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center were preparing to care for pets belonging to homeless community members.
Dr. Christian Prior, the veterinarian at the center, said vaccines, deworming and microchips were being offered.
“Historically, the last couple years that we’ve done (the Homeless Resource Day), we’ve done about 40 to 50 animals,” she said.
Nursing students from the UT Tyler Longview University Center were scattered throughout the booths offering helping hands for those who needed it.
Harrington said the Homeless Resource Day was an important way to help out the community.
“It shows that people care and you know that you’re not alone in the world,” Harrington said.
Jennifer Blake, chief of operations at Wellness Pointe, was at the event for the second year.
Blake said COVID-19 vaccines were offered along with additional medical assistance.
“We’re also qualifying folks right on the spot to be able to be seen by a provider, either in family medicine, dental, vision, behavioral health services or women’s health services as well,” she said.
Blake said the event was a good way to help people see what resources are available for homeless residents.
“When the city holds events like this, it shows that people in the community that the city cares about them. It’s not just about those that can — it’s about those that cannot,” Blake said.