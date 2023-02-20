QUESTION: How old does a child have to be before you can let him or her ride in the front seat?
ANSWER: Don't tell my 8-year-old this, but state law doesn't actually address where a child is allowed to sit. What the law says is that children younger than 8, unless they're taller than 4-feet-9 inches, must be in the appropriate child safety seat as outlined by law.
That said, experts say children as old as 13 are safer if they're buckled up in in the back seat.
If you want to read more, these frequently asked questions by the Texas Department of Public Safety available at tinyurl.com/mtxapbhw are helpful.
Q: The Excel ER on the east loop in Longview has obviously closed, but the website still shows it as an active business. Do you know if it is a permanent closure and if so, why it closed.
A: In case you missed it, we published an article this past week about Excel ER, and yes, it is closed.
It closed after Longview Regional Medical Center purchased it at the end of January. The hospital plans to renovate the building and reopen as early as the fall.
Steve Gordon, the hospital's chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement that the "emergency facility will be an extension of our hospital in the community and provide access to the multitude of services offered at Longview Regional Medical Center’s main campus.
Q: How old does a child have to be before they can get a job?
The legal age of employment in Texas is 14, although there are some exceptions and rules that for the kinds of jobs and hours that those younger teenagers can work.
Read more about that at tinyurl.com/bdz4938k , but here are some examples (and there are some federal laws that may apply as well):
Someone who is 14 or 15 may work no more than eight hours a day and no more than 48 hours in one week;
They can't go to work before 5 a.m., and they can't work later than 10 p.m. if the next day is a school day.