QUESTION: I was reading my paper late this (past Saturday morning) and was glad to see the Answer Line comment about the city of Longview accepting hazardous materials until noon. We dropped what we were doing and filled the back of the vehicle with about 20 cans of (very) old paint, then drove straight to the library drop-off location. It was 11:30 a.m. so we made the noon deadline. We were turned away due to “the trucks are full.” Does Answer Line know if and when the city will offer this service again?
ANSWER: The city of Longview does not have another event scheduled or budgeted for at this time, but interim Public Works Director Dwayne Archer told me it is something city officials will discuss in the coming months — what kind of hazardous waste events does the city want moving forward?
It was quite a popular event. Archer said the contractor hired to conduct the event described it as the largest one he had overseen, with drop-off starting at 8 a.m. It was supposed to last until noon, but it shut down by 10:30 a.m. because all the containers were full. Accepted items included acids, used motor oil/filters, antifreeze, batteries, paint, solvents and varnish, pool chemicals, herbicides and pesticides, cleaning products such as oven cleaner, drain openers and stain remover, paint stripper/thinner, fluorescent bulbs, engine degreaser, brake, transmission fluid and other automotive fluids.
“We expected it to be busy. I did not expect it to have to close early,” Archer said, explaining that the contractor had recommended the number of containers that would be needed for the event.
The collection part of the process, which took place in the parking lot around the library and City Hall on Cotton Street, saw a long line of cars snaking around the area and down Cotton with people waiting to drop off materials.
These types of events are expensive, Archer said. Other cities have spent more than $60,000 on these types of collections. Longview spent $25,000 in grant funding it received to cover the event, including $20,000 on the actual collection and $5,000 on advertising, Archer said.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo secured grant funding for the event through Sabine-Neches Resource Conservation and Development Council. He is president of the board of directors for the nonprofit organization. Its purpose is to ensure the “wise” use of funds to help protect the environment, among other priorities. Its funding includes environmental enforcement fines paid through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and funding from local governmental entities. Primo believes he already has funding secured through a variety of sources that could go toward another event in the future, saying the response Saturday illustrates a “pent-up demand.”
“It was a tremendously successful event,” he said, but a lot of people were left waiting in line. “That was a big concern. That idea from the very beginning was to get this stuff properly disposed of.”
It’s needed to provide people a proper way to dispose of hazardous materials instead of pouring it down the drain or on the ground. That has long-lasting environmental effects, he said.
“It behooves all of our community to properly dispose of this stuff. That’s the overriding motive behind this,” he said.
As an alternative to waiting for the next event, though, Archer said the city normally tells people ways they can safely dispose of items at home.
For small quantities of paint or similar items, for instance, take the lids off and let it dry out, or use dirt or kitty litter to dry it out. Then, you can put it in your trash. Or, if the paint is usable, find a friend or neighbor who could use it. The same thing applies with fertilizer.
“If you have small quantities or anything in Texas, it’s not considered hazardous in small quantities from a household,” Archer said.
