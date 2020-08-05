QUESTION: How many dentists have privileges at each of Longview's hospitals?
ANSWER: I asked this question of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Christus Good Shepherd currently has one on staff, according to hospital spokesman Will Knous.
"Hospital privileges authorize medical practitioners for a specific practice of patient care in a health care facility and are granted to providers based on their current medical credentials and previous performance. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System grants privileges to many types of health care providers, including dentists (currently there’s one on staff)," he said. "To obtain these privileges, providers complete the standardized application procedure. Our Medical Staff department oversees this process and is happy to work through it with providers from across the region."
Longview Regional Medical Center's website shows it has eight dentists on staff.
"Any physician, dentist, allied health professional, etc. can request medical staff privileges through the Medical Staff bylaws privilege approval process," said hospital spokeswoman Libby Bryson.
Q: Is it true that multiple employees at Pine Tree ISD have contracted the virus and that fellow employees have been prevented from quarantining for 14 days as well as being instructed not to report this to the media or anyone else?
A: The district says that while there have been COVID-19 cases among employees, the district has followed CDC guidelines.
"We have had some summer workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all of those individuals who have tested positive were made to quarantine as stated in the CDC guidelines. Anyone who had an exposure to any of the positive workers or any workers who had an exposure to someone outside of school that tested positive for COVID-19 were required to quarantine as well," district spokeswoman Mary Whitton said in an email. "Anyone who claims that this did not happen is misinformed or is lying."
Q: I saw a video of the Plano city council meeting where they were showing how one positive covid test could turn into 17 counted positive cases based on who was in contact with that one positive person without them being tested. Is this how Longview is counting cases now? One positive test and then everyone they were I contact with is counted as positive also?
A: I have not been able to find the meeting you're referencing. If you can send me a link to a recording of that meeting, please do so.
The city of Plano was kind enough to provide me a link to a recording of this meeting from March when Dr. Mark Gamber, the city’s Medical Director, discussed how contagious the disease is — https://planotx.swagit.com/play/03172020-1726 — about 8 minutes into the meeting. This was early into our experience with COVID-19, but he said it was two to three times as contagious as the flu.
But in answer to your question, no, that's not how positive cases are counted here (and I've not head of them being counted that way anywhere). Only people with positive tests are counted as positive for COVID-19.