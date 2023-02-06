QUESTION: We have been hearing a lot about presidents having classified papers in their possession in unsecured places. Is there an “accounting system” for these papers? Do they have to be “checked out?” It seems they should.
ANSWER: The federal government does not have one single government-wide accounting system for classified records. My understanding is that's because we're talking about a rather large volume of information that can be found across numerous federal agencies. There's also not one federal agency that designates classified records. Instead, there are guidelines set for how agencies may designate classified documents and manage them.
..."the last President to require a document-by-document accounting of classified records was Eisenhower, whose 1953 Executive Order 10501 required agencies to designate Top Secret Control Officers to maintain accountability registers of Top Secret material. There has never been a Government-wide requirement for the document-by-document accounting of Secret or Confidential material," the National Archives' press office told me.
However, Executive Order 13526 (signed by President Obama in 2009) addresses "Classified National Security Information." It requires agencies to "establish distribution controls for classified information that ensure maximum distribution for those who have authorized access to that information.:
Here are a few highlights from that executive order:
"Every person who has met the standards for access to classified information (described in the order shall receive contemporaneous training on the proper safeguarding of classified information and on the criminal, civil, and administrative sanctions that may be imposed on an individual who fails to protect classified information from unauthorized disclosure.
....Classified information may not be removed from official premises without proper authorization.
Persons authorized to disseminate classified information outside the executive branch shall ensure the protection of the information in a manner equivalent to that provided within the executive branch.
You can read the rest of that order at
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/executive-order-classified-national-security-information
Q: I read a photo caption in the New-Journal in December that said the Longview ISD's LIFT program was issuing 92 checks totaling $5.1 million. That's an average of more than $55,000 per check. Is that number correct?
A: No, that number is not correct. Thank you for bringing that to our attention.
That approximately $5.2 million in incentives was a combination of three different types of incentive funding, according to information I found on the district's website: money distributed for distinctions earned in the state accountability system — $2.9 million distributed among 976 employees; the district's Longview Incentive For Teachers (LIFT) program — $483,978.43 distributed among 95 employees; and the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) — about $1.8 million among 158 employees.
Read more about that bonuses here: https://w3.lisd.org/district/news/12132022-bonus .