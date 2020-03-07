QUESTION: I have a land line as well as a cell phone. I know when I call 911 from my land line they know my location. My question is, if I call 911 from my cell phone, will they know my location? I’m thinking of doing away with my landline, and, being a senior citizen, I would like to know this.
ANSWER: You’re right to be concerned, because mobile phones do not yet provide a specific location to emergency personnel when you call 911.
I spoke to Stephanie Heffner, director of public safety for the East Texas Council of Governments, who said there is a difference when it comes to emergency services and landline telephones versus mobile phones. ETCOG coordinates emergency 911 communications in this area.
“If they’re elderly, I recommend they keep a land line,” she said.
Traditional telephone lines provide 911 dispatchers the exact address from where a person is calling. Calls from mobile phones, however, are routed among towers. If you’re in a car, for example, that means the call could inadvertently be routed to the wrong city or county. If you’re at home, a mobile phone will get emergency response personnel close to your location but not to your specific address.
Technology advances could address that issue in the future, Heffner said.
Here’s another description of the potential problem Heffner pointed to, from the company “Ooma,” which provides telephone and other services: “When you dial 911 from a cell phone, GPS-enabled technology is implemented first to grab your location. It can take a few minutes for the dispatcher to get the correct longitude and latitude, which can delay the emergency response. With older cell phones that are not equipped with GPS technology, your exact location may not ever be pinpointed. This means that your exact location must be given to the 911 dispatcher verbally — which is not always possible in an emergency.”
ANSWER LINE NOTE: Almost three weeks ago, Answer Line (and a bunch of other people) attended a public meeting with several Longview ISD trustees. I asked the district a couple of follow-up questions after that meeting that spoke to some of the questions I and other people had, during and after the meeting. I’ll start with this one:
Some of the discussions that took place centered around the employee raises LISD provided this year, as well as sustainability of the charter school program should state funding be cut. (The state law that allowed LISD to turn over operation of some of its campuses to a charter school — known as SB 1882 — limited that move to 15% of the district’s student body. LISD received a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to convert a much larger percentage to operate under East Texas Advanced Academies, and a lawsuit has been filed challenging that move.)
The most recent legislative session provided additional funding for schools, including money to provide raises, through what’s known as HB 3. Longview ISD provided above what was required for raises (as well as incentive payments), and I’ve been trying to get a breakdown from the district of exactly how the additional funding was provided.
“To comply with HB3, Longview ISD was required to spend an estimated $2,608,572 in these areas (the raises). For the 2019-20 school year, Longview ISD spent in excess of $6 million on raises and over $2 million in incentives (LIFT),” information from the district said. “... Longview ISD did go above what was required in order to show appreciation to our teachers, aides, and staff for their hard work in the classroom.
“East Texas Advanced Academies contracted for the staff and accepted the salary expense. Therefore, our partner (ETAA) expended their funds to reimburse the district for the salaries related to their campuses.”
I have tried multiple times in the past couple of weeks to get a more specific breakdown of the raises and incentive payments and funding for the raises between ETAA and Longview ISD campuses. This is what I received from the district this week:
“The school board wants LISD to have the very best compensation plan within our budget. It was the vision of the administration and the Board of Trustees to give our teachers the best compensation (1) within the district financial abilities and (2) to have the best compensated teachers and staff in the East Texas area. ...
“The funding from SB 1882 that goes to ETAA campuses is sent to the district general operation fund and distributed as it is needed for operational costs. A percentage of those funds remain within the district to compensate for their usage for the following departments; business, human resources, curriculum support, community relations, and special education. As far as the salary raises were concerned, 42% of the salary budget goes to ETAA campuses because they encompass 42% of the students and staff for our district. When we say some raises were used with ETAA funds, it’s because 42% is needed to be used for salaries.”