QUESTION: Did the city have to honor contracts and pay any of the artists that were scheduled to perform at the Fourth of July celebration? If so, how much?
ANSWER: Country music star Mark Chesnutt had been scheduled to headline Longview’s Fourth of July event, with Jon Stork performing as the opening act.
City officials told me that Chesnutt has now been contracted to perform at the show in 2021, and Stork is tentatively set to perform. There were no costs associated with these changes, according to information I received from Longview Convention Complex Manager Dixie Golden.
Don’t forget though: While the music has been canceled, the family that owns Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Tacos and T. Blanco’s Mexican Cafe stepped up to make sure we have a drive-in, socially distanced fireworks show Saturday at the Longview Convention Complex. Gates open at 7 with fireworks starting after dark at 9:30 p.m.
Q: Would you print the telephone number to request a Census Bureau form so I can call them? I have not received my census form yet, and everybody I’ve asked said they’ve already received and turned in their form.
A: At this point, you can get counted in one of three ways: You can actually respond to the census by telephone by calling 844-330-2020. (You’ll have to follow a few prompts to get to the right place, so be patient.)
You can also respond 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html . However, you can’t start and then stop and save your information to complete the form for later, so be prepared to finish it in one sitting.
Finally, census takers are just now ramping up to start knocking on the doors of people who haven’t responded, with most of that work expected to take place between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31.
Q: I’m reading in the News-Journal about someone that was arrested for drunk driving or intoxicated driving third or more offense. Years ago, Texas had a three strikes and you’re out law and if you were convicted of three felony charges you would go to prison for life. Whatever happened to that law?
A: Charges of driving while intoxicated start off as misdemeanors under state law (with some upgrades if your blood alcohol level is about twice the legal limit, if you have a child in the car while you’re driving drunk or if you seriously injure or kill someone while driving drunk).
The third offense of driving drunk in Texas becomes a felony (not considering any extenuating circumstances).
From there, the state law kicks in that provides for enhanced punishment for repeat offenders. Additional driving while intoxicated charges could eventually lead to a third felony conviction that could make a person eligible to be sentenced to life in prison. Lots of factors could affect that punishment range, though. It’s not automatic.