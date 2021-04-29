QUESTION: I live on Dundee Road, and passing drivers seem to constantly throw trash out. Sometimes, pieces of vehicles or equipment in the backs of trucks fall onto the road and nobody returns to pick it up. It’s difficult to get trash picked up or to get anyone out to get things off the road. Could you please make drivers aware of this problem and ask them to stop?
ANSWER: If only it were that easy.
This is a problem of which Longview city officials and Keep Longview Beautiful are well aware and have been working for years to address. Still, it doesn’t seem we’ve learned our lessons.
In fall 2019, District 5 Councilman David Wright and Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey launched the Love Longview campaign in response to a survey of roads and public places that showed the most litter around the city in a span of about five years.
Others were involved as well in the campaign as well. The effort included renaming a previous cleanup event known as Longview Green and Clean to Love Longview. It includes an annual cleanup event as well as efforts to educate residents about why it’s important to clean up trash in the city and how. The event is set Sept. 17 and 18.
The city has programs to clean up litter as well, but Public Works Director Rolin McPhee will tell you those programs don’t meet the demand. He’s heard people say the city doesn’t do enough — but like so much else in the world, it comes down to money.
“We can fund any level of program depending on what the value is to the community,” he said.
The city’s program includes regular street sweeping. Elroy Brooks, public works manager described the program for Answer Line:
“The City of Longview has four street sweepers during the fall and winter months due to the amount of leaves and pine needles that fall,” information he provided says. “Sweepers sweep all of the curb and gutter streets throughout the cty on a daily basis. The areas are divided by district with each district usually taking between three and four weeks to complete. During the spring and summer months, we run no more than two street sweepers because there are less leaves to sweep. We run one sweeper at night sweeping our major thoroughfares on a monthly basis.”
Longview also contracts with the House of Disciples on a regular litter pick-up program. House of Disciples, a part of Wiseman Ministries, offers a 12-month program that helps homeless men or men with addictions.
“The House of Disciples provides litter removal from areas designated by the city, and they complete the removal within an allotted time frame,” according to information provided by Beautification Manager Rick Evans. “They also focus on additional areas as identified through public communication.”
The city also will respond to hazards in the roadway.
There are a variety of ways to report hazards and litter. You can report hazards to the Longview Police Department by calling the nonemergency number at (903) 237-1199 or the public works office at (903) 237-1240.
You also can report areas that need attention for litter by calling public works, or by using the CitySend app.