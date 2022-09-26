Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy these best-of entries from October 2012:
QUESTION: On the back of the Texas driver's license is a telephone number that can be called for "roadside assistance." Since the reference to this number does not indicate it has to be an emergency, what kind of response can the caller expect (e.g. get vehicle towed, a flat fixed, fuel delivered, mechanical help, etc.)?
ANSWER: You should only call that number, 1 (800) 525-5555, in non-emergency situations, including if you are stranded with car problems on state or federal roads in Texas, if there are hazardous road conditions, debris in the road, or if you see something suspicious at a rest area or an intoxicated or dangerous driver.
"It is not a substitute for 911, and it is not a customer service line to answer driver's license questions or other routine matters for other divisions of (the Texas Department of Public Safety)," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety website. "It is for motorists who have a legitimate need for assistance on Texas roadways. Despite what some emails say, motorists who call the toll-free number are not provided a free yearly tow or a free voucher for fuel."
When you call that number, someone in the Department of Public Safety's Austin communications office answers and takes your information. That information might then be used in a few ways — it would be sent to the local police department if you're inside a city or the appropriate sheriff's office if you're in a rural area, or if no other agency is available, your call might be relayed to the nearest Department of Public Safety communications office.
Basically, this phone number gets you to people who can help you call a tow truck or locksmith, for instance, but you will be responsible for paying any of the costs associated with that.
Q: I just finished eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel and I have a burning question I've always wondered about — do you eat grits with a spoon or a fork?
A: I've always eaten grits with a spoon (with cheese, salt and pepper), but what do I know? I turned to some experts: Diane Pfeifer and Barbara Richardson McClellan. McClellan, of course, is the News-Journal's longtime food columnist, and Pfeifer authored an entire cookbook of all-grits recipes, called "Gone With The Grits." She's also creator of Grits Bits, "bite-sized snack biscuits baked with grits." She's been featured on all sorts of television shows and publications.
Here's Pfeifer take on this subject: "Definitely a SPOON, otherwise a 'grits' might fall through your fork!"
McClellan, however, thinks you've got more flexibility: "Grits: fork or spoon: I have taken an unofficial poll of the six people I know who like grits. Their answers were the same as mine. If they are runny (thin), you would use a spoon. If thick (as I like them), a fork can be used, but I have not noticed Miss Manners hanging around Longview recently, so I don't think anyone will be arrested for using either. I personally love grits, but it seems that as a breakfast side, hash browns rank way above grits."
I also found a Florida etiquette teacher, "Miss Janice," whose website says "Grits are always eaten with a fork, 'cuz they should be thick enough not to run through the tines." She says they also should be eaten on a plate, a rule which I always break.
And there you have it. Do what you like, but I plan to continue eating grits with a spoon, out of a bowl, because that's how I roll.