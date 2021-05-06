QUESTION: Does the city of Longview have any plans to install new pickleball courts at any of the parks? Is there anywhere in Longview to play pickleball besides Guthrie Park? The courts there are in extremely bad conditions with cracks in the surface. Does the city plan to resurface the courts? Many communities have excellent Pickleball facilities and are taking advantage of the sport’s popularity by sponsoring tournaments that attract people from all over. Does Longview have any plans along this line?
ANSWER: This question was great timing, because there is a pickleball tournament Saturday at Guthrie Park. Tournament spots are all filled, but spectators can watch for free starting at 8:30 a.m.
The tournament is raising money to make improvements to the courts.
“The proceeds from the tournament are going to benefit improvements to the courts at Guthrie. These items include resurfacing the courts including striping, wind screens, fence restoration, on-court player seating and signage,” Parks Director Scott Caron told me in an email.
The city does not have plans right now to install more pickleball courts.
That said, it sounds like pickleball enthusiasts can set up temporary courts pretty easily. Caron said a pickleball court needs a 30-by-60-foot area. That means four pickleball courts can be set up on one tennis court or three pickleball courts on one basketball court.
“So any of our existing hard courts could be used for pickleball,” Caron said. Tape could be used to make temporary courts. Guthrie has permanently installed nets, but temporary nets can be used.
“We have a portable net at Paula Martin Jones that we have set up along with taped lines,” Caron said.
He did agree the Guthrie pickleball court surface is not in great shape, but hopefully this tournament will raise lots of money for the Longview Pickleball Association to cover improvements. The association formed in 2020.
“We have purchased the poles and nets for the courts and did the original striping. They are raising money to fund the improvements mentioned above, and we will work with them to accomplish their goals, Caron said.
For information, visit the Longview Pickleball Association on Facebook at acebook.com/LongviewPickleballClub/ or email LongviewPickleballClub@gmail.com.
Q: We were in Longview on Monday evening (May 3) and noticed the Jalapeno Tree restaurant on Eastman Road and BJ’s on Loop 381 were closed (dark with no vehicles in their parking lots). We have a friend who has a restaurant here in Longview and he told us he is having trouble finding anyone to work. I am wondering if the lack of waitstaff may be the reason for the Jalapeno Tree and BJ’s being closed? I cannot imagine what other reason two restaurants that size would be closed. What can you find out about the closures?
A: I checked with BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, who assured me the restaurant was open that day, so I can’t speak to what you observed there.
However, Jalapeno Tree is closed on Mondays for now for the very reason you mentioned.
Manager Lety Benitez said staffing issues prompted the regular Monday closure. She doesn’t know when that will end, but said the restaurant is working to hire more staff.