QUESTION: I had hoped that the recent installation of lighted caution signs on Spring Hill Road indicating "curves ahead" would encourage drivers to slow down to at least the speed limit which is 40 mph. The police department has been contacted by residents concerned about the speeding vehicles but there hasn't been a noticeable response to the requests. Is there a particular department to contact that would investigate the problem?
ANSWER: The police department is the right place. Spokesman Brandon Thornton told me he checked calls for service and spoke with supervisors, and they have not received calls about speeding complaints in that area.
That said, the police department will now schedule extra patrols in that area watching for speeders.
Q: Longview ISD worked with a consultant to develop the bond election that failed earlier this year. What was he paid? Also I heard he served as the broker on the district's purchase of the 62 acres this past summer. Is that correct?
A: In November 2021 Longview ISD contracted with Don Hooper for $32,000 for a facility evaluation study, plus expenses. The study helped form the bond package that voters later rejected in May.
And yes, documents LISD provided showed that he also represented Longview ISD in the purchase of the property and was paid 3% of the sale price, or $169,047, by the sellers, Keith and Leslie Nance.