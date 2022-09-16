QUESTION: Are there any businesses or community organizations that might be sponsoring free shred days in the future?
ANSWER: The Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas, which is based in Tyler, is bringing its free shred day back to Longview on Oct. 12.
The event is set for 9 a.m.-noon at Drug Emporium, 2321 W. Loop 281 in Longview. Shred-It also is helping provide the service.
"The services are provided free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Organizers request that attendees bring their documents in plastic bags, as cardboard boxes will not be accepted," said information from the Better Business Bureau.
Volunteers will be present to help and to distribute information about avoiding identity theft. Participants should remain in their vehicles during the event.
QUESTION: I saw a television news report about an arrest in a cold homicide case in Winnsboro. Can you provide any details?
ANSWER: I can tell you about a story on this topic that our sister paper in Tyler published.
That story says Brittany McGlone was killed in 2007. Other news reports say she had been sexually assaulted and beaten with an unknown object. She died as a result of head trauma.
No arrest was made in the case at the time. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole, who had been a criminal investigator in the sheriff's office when the death occurred in 2007, determined he would go back to the case to try to solve it.
Chad Earl Carr, of Winnsboro, was arrested in McGlone's death on Sept. 1.