QUESTION: The city recently installed a crosswalk on Estes Parkway between Loop 281 and I-20. Then approximately two weeks later they removed the paint and some of the signs. Could you please investigate?
ANSWER: First, the crosswalk you mentioned was not installed by the city of Longview. It was part of a larger project by the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT's aim was to improve pedestrian safety at four locations around Longview by adding midblock crossings that have openings in about the middle of the structure to provide refuge islands for pedestrians crossing wide roads.
Sigs warn motorists to stop for pedestrians, and yes, there were pavement markings as well.
Local TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford explained that those mid-block crossings are at places where vehicles would not normally stop.
"The striping was removed in order to avoid confusion with drivers that may randomly stop mid-block when there’s no need to," Williford said. "The concrete curb islands provide refuge for pedestrians to cross a wider and/or higher speed roadway more safely."
Q: I'm so thankful the McCann Road bridge project has been completed for several weeks now. However, it is scary driving that section of McCann, especially trying to find a turn lane to get into Towne Lake, or to turn onto the McCann cut-off section from the Spur section (if going south).
It is like the inside lane going south and the left turning lane are coming head on toward each other because the line is either not there at all or so hard to see. Just to find a lane to stay in along that section is difficult.
When will the lane striping be done?
A: Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said there's still a "small amount of asphalt work left at the McCann bridge. Once this is complete, the striping will be reinstalled, including the Spur 63 and McCann intersection."