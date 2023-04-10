QUESTION: Is the Fairmont Street project complete, and was it finished in the time the contract allowed?
ANSWER: Some final "punch list" items must still be completed, but Longview Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said the utility relocation and road reconstruction that comprised this project were completed "on time and in budget"
Once those final pieces are finished, the Longview City Council will consider approving the final payment to the contractor. (The $4.74 million contract for the construction project was awarded to Longview Bridge and Road. The work consisted of reconstructing the existing three lanes of the road, work to utilities and adding drainage, bike lanes and sidewalks.)
"The utility project began in January 2021 and was substantially complete in October 2021," Archer said. "The roadway project started in October 2021 and opened to two-way traffic in November 2022. The contractor is currently working on completing the few remaining punch list items. However, both the utility relocation and roadway reconstruction project contracts for Fairmont Street were completed on time and in budget."
This project was part of the $104.21 million bond package that voters approved in 2018 that allowed the city to borrow money to complete a number of public safety, infrastructure and parks projects.
Q: Why were the traffic lights at Judson Road and Eden Drive changed out? There's also work being done at Marshall Avenue and Alpine Road. Why?
A: Work at both of those intersections is designed to make "safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists," according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
A combination of federal and state funds are being used on: a $330,000 project at Judson Road and Eden Drive that consists of "installing new traffic signal, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection"; and a $784,000 project at U.S. 80 and Alpine to install "new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection," according to a TxDOT project update.
The contractor for both projects is Reynolds and Kay, and the work is expected to be finished this month.
BECAUSE I'M EXCITED ABOUT THIS: I'll also note that TxDOT is working on another, larger project to improve pedestrian access. Work is underway on a $2.5 million project to install sidewalks on Loop 281 between Fairmont and Gilmer Road; on Gilmer Road between Reel Road and Evergreen Street; and Estes Parkway from Wal-Mart north to Interstate 20.
A TxDOT project update says the work "consists of installing sidewalks on both side of the road." Construction is supposed to be finished in May.