The Pine Tree High School Bucs, an anti-bullying group, is hosting a car show 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at Pirate Stadium.
The cost to enter the show is $20, and each additional entry is $10. The categories are best in show, people's choice, kid's choice, best antique 1965 and earlier, best classic 1965-1985, best modern 1985 to present, best specialty, best truck, best Jeep, best muscle and best interior.
Trophies will be awarded to winners of each category. The money from the event will be used to host districtwide anti-bullying events.
To enter, contact Greg Collins at (903) 295-5031, ext. 1171. Entry deadline is March 12, but drive-ups are welcome.