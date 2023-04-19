Paint brushes and other supplies identify Adrienne Butler's studio as an artist's space. But the many jars of dried flowers, leaves and bark that line the shelves could lead a visitor to mistake it for a science lab.
Butler, 39, has been a professional artist for 14 years and taught at Texas State University in San Marcos — her alma mater — before losing her job at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic because of budget cuts.
In December 2020, she and her husband moved back to her hometown of Longview from Austin.
For two years, Butler believed that she had shut down her art practice, saying she "froze."
Returning to Longview invigorated an idea that was planted while she was living in Austin, she said.
In 2019, after learning on social media about artists who used natural pigments in their work, Butler was inspired to take a look at her surroundings, she said.
Growing up in Longview, she recalled going into the woods behind her parents' home and playing with other children. A creek served as a canvas for some of her first artistic experiments.
"There was kind of some red sandstone. ... It was real soft and red, and I would sometimes kind of scrape some of the red pigment off and just, like, toss it into the water," Butler said.
The rusty cloud left behind in the water intrigued her, and from then on, she would often spend time in the woods playing with the red clay.
Butler took a trip to Longview in 2019 to visit her parents and remembered the red sandstone. She collected some and began dabbling with it in her work.
In four years, she's refined the process to get the pigment just right while also adding organic materials.
The process starts with collecting the red clay and using a mortar and pestle to crush it as finely as possible. The powder is then sifted to remove any organic material before it's placed in a cup of water.
The heaviest parts of the mixture settle in the water, she said. After stirring, she pours out the water to leave the heavier, settled pigment. This heavier material can still be used but will have a different texture when used as paint, Butler said.
The poured-out water is allowed to sit, which is when the finer pigment begins to settle to the bottom. She then siphons the water out of the cup with a pipette and lets the material completely dry.
The dried pigment is removed and crushed again into a powder before being placed on a slab of frosted glass and mixed with a watercolor medium, such as gum arabic, along with a touch of clove oil.
Butler explained the oil can help preserve the pigment and keep it from molding. Once on the glass slab, the components are spread out with a glass muller and smoothed together. The combined mixture is scraped off the muller before it's placed in a small seashell, which Butler uses as a pigment pan.
While she's gotten more used to the process, working with the pigment still feels fresh, she said.
"My palette was pretty bright and high contrast for a long time in my work, so it still feels kind of new working with an earthier palette for me, but ... the progression since I started to now, I’ve gotten a little more into the technique of making the paint," she said.
Through most of her adult life as an artist, her work has been more abstract, she said. Butler approaches her pieces without a plan and uses intuition and feeling.
The final result is something unique and personal to her.
Butler said she believes the use of the red clay pigment could add a new meaning and perspective to her work.
"I've always been interested in the idea of the meaning behind a brush stroke, the action of making that and the intent that you have and what adds to the piece both personally and for other people," she said.
Butler said she wants to expand her work with the pigment to include larger canvases and also spend time "making a lot of work again after not being in the studio for several years."
Once she has a body of work, she hopes to show all of her pieces together in a show or exhibit. Until then, Butler said she is enjoying the feeling of creating art again.
She described the feeling as "coming home again" and said returning to art gives her confidence in herself to do something she knows is her passion.
"I feel like I’m fulfilling a purpose I have again, and I just feel like I love the magic of art ... and not knowing what it’s gonna look like and not knowing what the surprise is," Butler said. "It just adds anticipation to and surprise back into my life in a way that I didn't have."