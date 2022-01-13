From staff reports
Victor Holman wanted to put his new degree in criminal justice to use, and he might have found the answer at Thursday’s public safety job fair in Longview.
Holman, 24, of Houston, said he recently graduated from Jarvis Christian College and is trying to find a job in law enforcement so school wouldn’t be a “waste of time.”
He came to Thursday’s job fair at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center to speak to Longview Police Department representatives and ended up with interest in a 911 dispatcher position.
“It’s been a great experience,” Holman said about the hiring event. “The ladies and gentlemen showed me and talked to me about the whole process.”
Longview Police Department spokesman Brandon Thornton said about noon Thursday that several people had put in applications.
He said previously that the city was trying to fill 11 dispatcher positions and had openings for 15 of 175 available police officer jobs.
“All agencies in our area and across Texas are struggling to find qualified candidates for the job,” Thornton said earlier this week. “These are stressful jobs and require an extensive background check along with working shift work.”
Meanwhile, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said turnout as of noon Thursday had been “marginal.”
He said previously that the department has two openings for firefighter/paramedic.
City of Longview job openings can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Jobs .