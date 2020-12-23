The application deadline for Texas Match the Promise Foundation scholarship awards is Dec. 31.
The scholarships are available for fifth-through ninth-graders who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund account, the state's prepaid college tuition plan; whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less; and who are Texas residents and the dependents, for tax purposes, of Texas residents.
Families who do not have a Texas Tuition Promise Fund account can find information about establishing one at MatchThePromise.org or call (800) 531-5441, ext. 3-7570.
The Match the Promise Foundation, in cooperation with the Texas Comptroller's office, offers these competitive matching scholarships to encourage Texas families to save for college. Approved recipients can receive scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today's prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today's prices.
To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients have until Aug. 31 to meet the contribution requirements of the scholarship program.