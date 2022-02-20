The city of Longview is accepting applications for Mayor Andy Mack’s scholarship.
Graduating seniors from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville high schools who are residents of Longview are eligible to apply for the one-time, $2,000 college scholarship.
Each year, Mack provides a scholarship to students who have shown an attitude of service to the Longview community. One scholarship is awarded per high school.
The funds are provided by Mack and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who use their annual council stipends.
The essay prompt for 2022 is, “What will it take for you to succeed in today’s world?”
A completed application and one-page essay can be submitted online, mailed or delivered to City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 15.
For information or to complete an online application, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Scholarship .