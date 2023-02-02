Applications are being accepted through April 14 for new members to city of Longview boards and commissions.
Members advise the City Council on issues ranging from parks to community development.
Council-appointed committees include the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee; Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee; Construction Advisory and Appeals Board; Cultural Activities Advisory Commission; Emergency Medical Service Advisory Board; Housing and Community Development Advisory Commission; and Longview Historic Preservation Commission.
Also, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Partners in Prevention Steering Committee; Planning and Zoning Commission; Public Transportation Advisory Board; Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board; and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Applications are accepted online at LongviewTexas.gov/Boards or in-person at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
For information, contact the City Manager’s Office at (903) 237-1021.