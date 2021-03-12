The city of Longview is accepting applications for Mayor Andy Mack’s college scholarship.
Graduating seniors from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville high schools who are residents of Longview are eligible to apply for this one-time, $2,000 scholarship.
Each year, Mack provides a scholarship to local students who have shown an attitude of service to the Longview community. One scholarship is awarded per high school to students for furthering their education.
These funds, which total $8,000, are provided by Mack and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara from their annual council stipends.
The completed application and one-page essay can be submitted online, mailed or delivered to City Hall. The essay topic is, “What are the top five reasons you would give to convince someone to choose Longview to live in over any other city in the United States?”
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 15. For information or to complete an online application, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Scholarship .