Thanksgiving Food Drive
Buy Now

Volunteers load food into a the vehicle of the next customer in line Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Longview residents in need of Thanksgiving grocery assistance are invited to sign up before Oct. 31 to be considered for pre-qualification for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Each November, the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive provides Thanksgiving food boxes to Longview families in need. Families must be pre-approved in advance for the food drive.

To qualify, applicants must live within a Longview postal address and meet income requirements, according to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Applications are available before Oct. 31 at the following nonprofit organizations:

Longview Community Ministries, 506 N. Second St.;

Salvation Army, 519 E. Cotton St.;

Newgate Mission, 207 Mobberly Ave.; and

Caring & Sharing, 1303 Mobberly Ave.

For those interested in contributing financially to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive, monetary donations may be made online at longviewthanksgiving.wordpress.com .

Recommended for You