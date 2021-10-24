Longview residents in need of Thanksgiving grocery assistance are invited to sign up before Oct. 31 to be considered for pre-qualification for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Each November, the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive provides Thanksgiving food boxes to Longview families in need. Families must be pre-approved in advance for the food drive.
To qualify, applicants must live within a Longview postal address and meet income requirements, according to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Applications are available before Oct. 31 at the following nonprofit organizations:
Longview Community Ministries, 506 N. Second St.;
Salvation Army, 519 E. Cotton St.;
Newgate Mission, 207 Mobberly Ave.; and
Caring & Sharing, 1303 Mobberly Ave.
For those interested in contributing financially to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive, monetary donations may be made online at longviewthanksgiving.wordpress.com .