The city of Longview is accepting applications for Mayor Andy Mack’s scholarship. Graduating seniors from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville high schools who are residents of Longview are eligible to apply for the one-time, $2,000 college scholarship.
Each year, Mack provides a scholarship to local students who have shown an attitude of service to the Longview community. One scholarship is awarded per high school. The funds, which total $8,000, are provided by Mack and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who use their annual council stipends.
The application and one-page essay may be submitted online, mailed or delivered to City Hall. The essay question for 2020 is, “If you were mayor of Longview, what would be your primary focus?” Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 1.
For information or to complete an online application, go to LongviewTexas.gov/Scholarship .