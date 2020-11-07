At the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, it’s common to see children running through the center’s labyrinth and rolling down hills.
Those are Executive Director Steven Chamblee’s favorite moments as he sees children enthralled with their natural environment.
“I want them to get some kind of connection with nature. Most kids nowadays are missing that,” he said. “When I was young and when their grandparents were young, we all played outside. There were no computers back then, so we went outside. Those connections with nature changed our lives and formed our lives. We want our kids and our grandkids to have an appreciation for nature.”
The Longview facility will celebrate its first anniversary this weekend. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the arboretum cannot have a formal event. Instead, it will offer free admission today and Sunday.
“We are looking forward to the post-COVID time where we can really have a lot more people out here,” Chamblee said. He added that he hopes people will come out this weekend, safely social distance and enjoy all that the arboretum has to offer.”
Since opening a year ago, the arboretum has added restrooms, a ticket booth, a fountain, pavilions, additional lighting and benches. Some of the projects were made possible through donations, while others were made possible through a bond election that city of Longview residents approved in 2018. Other arboretum highlights include the “Big Blue Chair,” which Chamblee said makes for fun photos. He also recently hand-painted large wooden butterflies that have cutouts for faces so people can pose for pictures.
Earlier this year, the foundation for Southern Living magazine made a plant donation to the Longview arboretum. The Southern Living Garden occupies about three-quarters of an acre at the arboretum, and features plants exclusively from the Southern Living collection.
“They not only donated the plants but shipped them here for free,” Chamblee said. “The donation was fabulous and really helped us boost the gardens plant diversity.”
In the past year, Chamblee has accepted many donations of plants and enjoys seeing people visit throughout the year to see plants in different stages of bloom or changing of colors.
With 29 acres of land, Chamblee said he’s thankful to the arboretum’s Board of Directors and the about 100 volunteers who have given their time in the past year to make the arboretum what it is today.
Looking toward the future, Chamblee said he wants to see more development on the land. About 14 acres out of the total 29 are developed.
“In the areas to east, we want to have some natural trails. They won’t be as formal as the trails here, but we do want to expand that way. Part of that’s a floodplain so we can’t develop buildings and such on it, but I could see some elevated pavilions in the future and little places in the woods where we could have nature classes,” he said.
The goal, he said, will always be to give people a safe, fun place to reconnect with the natural world.
“We want people to come here to connect with nature,” Chamblee said as he stood next to a manmade water course in the arboretum. “This water course, even though it’s manmade, the feel of it and the sound of it connects you with nature. When I have people come out here, I have people tell me they feel safe, they feel peaceful, they feel relaxed and they feel like they’ve escaped the problems of the world. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 706 W. Cotton St.