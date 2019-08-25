Trustees at Spring Hill ISD are set Monday to possibly approve the district’s 2019-20 budget, tax rate and teacher pay scale.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in July that the proposed budget includes an average teacher salary increase of $4,700, plus an additional stipend in May of $750 and a $200 yearly allowance for the cafeteria.
The proposed tax rate is $1.57 per $100 valuation — 10 cents lower than the 2018-19 rate.
A public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be held before trustees take action.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the district administration building, 3101 Spring Hill Road in Longview.