Sunday and Monday’s mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the 80s brought families to the playgrounds and made for great Easter Egg hunt weather in East Texas, but the spring weather will turn humid and could lead to severe thunderstorms later this week.
According to the National Weather Service, partly sunny skies and a high near 82 is expected today.
“Unfortunately, the bad thing is much more humid conditions are on the way,” NWS Shreveport Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford said. “Humidity will make a more extended return to the region through the week.”
Tuesday night will bring increasing clouds, humidity and gusty winds.
“We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to increase across East Texas Wednesday morning through the first half of the afternoon,” Hansford said.
Areas to the south of Longview, including Henderson, could see storms moving through the area through the afternoon as the system moves from the northwest to the southeast.
Some of the storms could be severe.
“There’s an unsettled weather pattern, a stalled front over the area with disturbances,” Hansford said. “That would help trigger more showers and thunderstorms.”
Hansford said the storms could bring damaging winds and hail.
“We can’t rule out an isolated tornado,” he said.
Sunny skies are expected to return Thursday with a high near 79 degrees before chances of thunderstorms return Thursday night into the weekend.
“Things are uncertain for late week into weekend,” Hansford said. “Most storm systems will be passing north of us, but we could see rain Thursday through Saturday. We’ll be watching that.”
Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are higher than normal for the week in East Texas. Normal temperatures are in the mid 70s, Hansford said.
“I’m hoping that much of the area will receive rain to wash some of the pollen away,” Hansford said.
Though the region is not experiencing drought conditions, the lower-than-normal rainfall totals are causing pollen buildup on vehicles, patios, windows and more.
Since March 1, Longview has received 3.6 inches of rain and only a trace amount since April 1.
“That’s 1.25 inches below normal, and we’re seeing a slight deficit this year,” Hansford said. “We’re not really approaching drought conditions just yet.”
April and May are historically the wettest months of the year in East Texas.
“It’s going to be important to catch up on our rain before the summer to avoid drought,” Hansford said. In Deep East Texas, Hansford said counties like Nacogdoches and Angelina are beginning to have drought conditions.
“They have received less rainfall over a longer period of time, and the deficits are greater down there,” Hansford said.