“This is the best place on Earth,” said Jannice Urban.
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center administrative assistant’s opinion may be biased but she stood by her declaration as the center celebrated its second birthday on Saturday with free admission for all visitors.
“As soon as we opened,” said Urban, “people started coming in an out - it’s just so exciting!”
Live music from Covenant Olatunde and Michael Olson filled the air as guests played games and strolled though the arboretum viewing work by local artists as well as the changing colors of the garden's foliage.
Faith Beach, 6, and her sister Eloise, 5, cheered on plastic ducks as they sped down a small stream toward the arboretum’s fountain pond before being picking them up and carrying them back to the top of the hill for another race.
While artists from Urban Sketchers and the East Texas Watercolor Society worked on drawings and paintings, volunteers from Kilgore College’s Upward Bound program helped groundskeepers with landscaping projects.
“We invited the community to join us today because a lot of people still don’t know about us,” said Urban, “and we want the community to know that this is their garden.”