Eastman Credit Union's name will grace a new spray fountain to be added to the Longview Arboretum.
Eastman Credit Union President/ECO Kelly Price and Regional Director Jill Alley presented a $75,000 check to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Foundation during a ceremony Thursday at Hilton Garden Inn.
The donation secured naming rights to the fountain that will be designed for the arboretum's pond located at the base of the Great Lawn as part of the Phase 1 master plan, arboretum Executive Director Steven Chamblee said.
A timeline for debuting the fountain will be announced once designs are approved, he said.
Suzanne Cook, board member of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, said Alley toured the arboretum a few weekends ago.
“We’re so thrilled to partner with Eastman Credit Union,” Cook said.
She said Alley "knew this ever-growing environment was the type of community investment that would benefit people of all ages and stages of life. The mental well-being of walking through the gardens and green spaces, seeing the water features and watching the birds, is an experience that transcends bottom lines.”
Benefactors continue to invest in the arboretum since it opened at 706 W. Cotton St. in November, Chamblee said.
"Longview-Greggton Rotary and the philanthropic group, 100 Women Who Care, both donated generous grants for furniture and educational tools specific to the children’s classrooms inside the Visitor and Nature Center," according to a prepared statement.
The Northeast Texas chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will host a "Garden Tool Shower" for the arboretum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Donations of shovels, rakes, hoes, hand tools, garden center gift cards, money or other items will be accepted. Each family who makes a donation will receive one individual pass into the arboretum. The shower will include refreshments and games with prizes.