Several Longview-area airports have been awarded federal grants through the coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress in December.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day, and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said in a statement. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers."
Area airports that received money through the legislation include the Harrison County Airport in Marshall, $23,000; Gilmer Municipal Airport, $13,000; and Gladewater Municipal Airport, $13,000.
Gladewater Municipal Airport also received an additional $67,500 through the federal Airport Improvement Program, according to Cornyn's office.