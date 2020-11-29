The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance has created a new in-home respite program that will offer family caregivers access to free, short-term relief with the help of in-home care professionals.
The program will provide 20 hours of in-home respite.
The program was developed as the need for respite care among caregivers has become critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the alliance.
“Since ETAA first began its work, we have seen the desperate need for short-term relief among caregivers. The lack of affordable, convenient professional respite care takes a significant toll on the emotional and physical well-being of these caregivers and the limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic have further reduced their respite options,” said Dr. Jim Sawyer, director at large of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained caregivers who have lost the in-person support of family and friends, the Unforgettable Tuesday’s Day Club, support groups, and monthly educational programs because of social distancing regulations, according to the alliance.
“Caregivers charged with caring for Alzheimer’s and related dementia loved ones face new challenges during the pandemic. They are becoming increasingly isolated and are hindered from getting reliable outside help,” said Beth Godsey, executive director of ETAA. “Sometimes the challenges of everyday living get beyond even the most independent-minded people. This compassionate and thoughtful program will give them some extra support needed during this stressful time.”
Eligible caregivers in the alliance’s 14-county area are eligible to apply for services. This program will be able to offer caregivers approximately 20 hours of respite care by providing a qualified in-home care professional for their loved one, according to the alliance.
These care professionals will be able to perform tasks such as companionship, grocery shopping, cooking, mobility assistance, transportation, bathing and other activities of daily living.
For eligibility requirements and more information, call (903) 230-8001.
The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance is an independent, nonprofit 501©3 organization run by East Texans with a staff and board of directors who live in this area. The alliance is not a chapter of or affiliated with any national Alzheimer’s organization.