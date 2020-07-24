When Rhonda Daniel took over as director of bands for Longview ISD a little more than a year ago, she was tasked with the challenge of keeping the Big Green Marching Machine rolling toward another award-winning season.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented a whole different set of challenges for her and her area band director counterparts, but Daniel said she is confident she, her staff and — most importantly — the students are up to the challenge.
For Daniel, along with Pine Tree ISD interim Band Director Mark Perry, it’s all about safety.
“The health and safety of our students is the No. 1 priority and our No. 1 focus,” said Daniel, who led Longview to its 70th consecutive Superior University Interscholastic League marching contest rating last fall at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
The Lobo band would have returned next week to SFA for preseason camp, if not for COVID-19.
“We’d be attending band camp at SFA, traveling and staying four nights,” Daniel said. “But we’re here now.”
“Here” is Longview, but Daniel said the focus remains the same.
“Generally speaking, we teach band and music, and we’re going to keep doing that,” she said. “Now, we just have a new set of guidelines to follow so we can do that the safest way possible.”
Masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks, spacing and wellness screenings are and will continue to be part of the process for the foreseeable future. And that’s just to get the bands back on the field.
Once the season starts, other noticeable changes will occur.
The season for Class 5A schools — such as Longview and Pine Tree — won’t begin until late September after a UIL announcement earlier this week moving the first playing date for 6A and 5A schools to Sept. 24. When it does kick off, the Lobo band will take its usual spot on the visiting side of Lobo Stadium — but also will use extra spacing.
Pine Tree, meanwhile, might make the move from the home side to the visiting side.
“That’s a possibility,” Perry said. “We have to abide by the 50% stadium capacity rule. At away games, we’re looking at a small travel pep band as to not take up too much capacity, but it’s all fluid right now. We’re reinventing the wheel daily.”
Daniel said travel details for the Lobo band still are being discussed.
Practice and rehearsal regulations also have changed, but Daniel said Longview has been practicing safety for more than a month and she expects a smooth transition.
“We started working on June 8 doing sections and fundamentals with kids, and at that point, the guidelines were similar to what is going on now with the spacing and straight lines, not doing curves, temperature checks when they come in the door and screening for COVID-19 symptoms,” she said. “We were doing that back in June, so we feel like we have a plan that worked then and will work going forward.”
Perry said he expects some adjustment time, but is confident a productive, safe and fun season will happen.
“I think I can probably speak for every band director in the state on this, but we’re just trying to be flexible and roll with the punches,” he said. “Our first goal and first priority is the safety of the kids, and in turn, making sure we protect our staff members and then the parents when the kids go home. The old way of doing things is gone. At our first practice, we’ll sit the kids down and talk about safety and train them so they know what this new year is going to look like. None of us, including the adults, have ever gone through anything like this.”
Daniel said she believes the Lobo football team will play deep into the playoffs, and she expects the band to be right there supporting them.
”What we’ve seen and heard from the students we’ve been in touch with so far is, they are ready to get out,” she said. “They’ve gone a long time without contact with their friends, and they are ready. It has been so different in their lives lately; they expect different, so it should be easier for them to comply. We’ve talked about the fact the Lobos plan to play football in January. We can expect some cold football games, and the first four games will be hot. But I know this. The band will be ready to support the Lobos at home or on the road.”