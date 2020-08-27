As the region braced for tropical storm-force winds and the potential for heavy rainfall from Hurricane Laura, the threat prompted some area schools and colleges to cancel today’s classes.
The strength of the storm as it hits the region and the question of whether it’ll be a hurricane or tropical storm depends on how fast it moves, said meteorologist Chris Nuttall of the National Weather Service.
“A lot of it will depend on how strong the hurricane is when it makes landfall and how fast is it moving,” he said. “If it’s moving fast, then it won’t have as much time to weaken before it gets here.”
The hurricane, which strengthened to a Category 4 on Wednesday, was on track to arrive as the most powerful to strike the U.S. so far this year.
“It looks like it’s in full beast mode, which is not what you want to see if you’re in its way,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy told the Associated Press.
Winds were expected to reach 150 mph before landfall, and forecasters said up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some places, the AP reported.
Hurricane Harvey also was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in Texas and Louisiana in August 2017.
The area stretching from Lufkin to Natchitoches, Louisiana, was expected to begin seeing tropical force-strong winds beginning at around 2 a.m. today, and the storm’s center was forecast to hit east of Shreveport between noon and 2 p.m., Nuttall said.
He added that the region will see heavy rainfall well before the strongest sustained winds.
“The main threats for this that we’re expecting are the high winds, isolated tornadoes and mainly the heavy rain,” Nuttall said, adding, “We can’t emphasize enough the heavy rain threat and the flash flooding threat. That’s really what’s going to be causing us the most problems.”
Nuttall said the greatest storm impact is expected along the north-south corridor slightly east of the Texas-Louisiana border.
“We could see locally higher amounts of up to 10 inches in parts of the area, and this will certainly lead to a risk of flash flooding,” he said. “The greatest threat for wind, tornadoes and the flooding will generally be along or just to the north or east of where the center of Laura tracks.”
The area could see wind gusts between 50 and 90 mph, with some areas toward the south seeing 100-plus mph winds. But Nuttall said winds should weaken as the storm moves north.
The storm is expected to move out of the area this evening.