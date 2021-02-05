Restrictions on some businesses were eased Friday in the Longview and Tyler region as COVID-19 hospitalizations remained under 15% for a seventh straight day.
The seventh day in a row of the lower hospitalization rate automatically loosened restrictions for bars and restaurants, and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission allowed hospitals to resume elective surgeries.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said “the numbers are going our way."
“Everything is finally going our direction, but now is not the time to start letting our guard down,” he said, saying people need to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
He cautioned residents about gathering during the Super Bowl weekend, saying Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers were the cause of the recent surge.
“We’re starting to get ahead of the game. We’re starting to get on the other side,” Stoudt said.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region were required to lift the mandate.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 13.31% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, the Texas Department of State Health Service reported Friday. The number marks seven straight days of hospitalization rates below 15% in the region.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43%, and it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. This past Friday, however, the rate dipped to 14.48% and has remained below 15% since.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Meanwhile, the latest round of newly available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Christus Good Shepherd Health System hub in Longview were filled Friday morning shortly after they opened.
According to a statement from the health system at about 9:30 a.m., 3,500 appointments were added Friday after a replenishing of vaccine supply. At 10:52 a.m., the website used to sign up for the appointments at vaccinate.christushealth.org reported all appointments were full. The appointments were for a clinic March 14.
Christus Good Shepherd announced Jan. 25 that the health care system had been designated as a vaccine hub for Gregg County. The hub’s intention is to provide a sustainable vaccine program for the community.
Christus Good Shepherd in Longview is set to receive an additional 2,925 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this coming week, according to the state's latest round of allocations.
Also in Gregg County, Wellness Pointe offices in Pine Tree and Kilgore are set to get 100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. In Harrison County, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District will receive 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District and the UT Health Science Center in Tyler are both set to get 1,950 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine with next week's distribution.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 37 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,208 cases and 84 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,980 positive cases, according to the state, and 81 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 15 for a total of 1,204, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 48.
Statewide
Texas again reported more than 400 new COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state is on the brink of surpassing 3 million administered doses of vaccine.
The number of hospitalized virus patients fell to fewer than 10,300 as more beds continue opening after a bleak few weeks following the Christmas holidays. More than 38,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third-highest in the nation.
Texas continues to have among the most new cases per capita, with one in every 216 people diagnosed with virus between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, according to John Hopkins University. On Friday, state health officials announced Texas is expecting to receive more than 400,000 first doses of the vaccine for next week.
Roughly 7.5% of Texas residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 2% are fully vaccinated.