Most East Texas city and county offices, post offices, banks and other offices will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Here’s a look:
Longview
City offices will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. The Parks and Recreation Department office and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed Monday. Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will reopen Tuesday with modified hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Green Street and Broughton recreation centers will be remain closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garbage collection will remain on schedule.
The compost site will be closed as normal Monday and will reopen with regular hours Tuesday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today, Sunday and Monday.
Longview Transit, the city’s public bus transportation system, will not run Monday.
Other cities
Municipal offices in local cities including Kilgore, Gladewater, Hallsville, White Oak, Gilmer, Henderson and Carthage will be closed Monday.
Counties
Area county offices, including Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Rusk and Panola, will be closed Monday.
News-Journal
News-Journal offices will be closed Monday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 to 10 a.m. at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.
Other offices
Post offices and banking institutions will be closed Monday, and FedEx and UPS will not deliver Monday.