From staff reports
Most East Texas city and county offices, post offices, banks and other offices will be closed today for the Memorial Day holiday. Here’s a look:
Longview
City offices will be closed today and reopen Tuesday. The Parks and Recreation Department office and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed today. Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will reopen Tuesday with modified hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Green Street and Broughton recreation centers will be remain closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garbage collection will remain on schedule.
The compost site will be closed today as usual and reopen with regular hours Tuesday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today.
Longview Transit, the city’s public bus transportation system, will not run today.
Other cities
Municipal offices in local cities including Kilgore, Gladewater, Hallsville, White Oak, Gilmer, Henderson and Carthage will be closed today.
Counties
Area county offices, including Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Rusk and Panola, will be closed today.
News-Journal
News-Journal offices will be closed today. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 to 10 a.m. at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.
Other offices
Post offices and banking institutions will be closed today, and FedEx and UPS will not deliver today.