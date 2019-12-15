East Texas college officials say they’re concerned proposed changes to Title IX regulations will have a “silencing effect” on reports of sexual assaults and other misconduct.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed numerous changes to Title IX, which is a federal law passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX also guides investigations of sexual misconduct at colleges and universities.
The Department of Education is reviewing public comments on the changes and is expected to publish final regulations in the next few weeks, according to Newsweek.
The proposals are facing a challenge in Congress.
Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill this past week that would stop DeVos from implementing the changes, Newsweek reported.
“These rules could have a chilling effect on students’ willingness to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and would be a detriment to survivors and to students in general and the academic institutions they attend,” a joint statement from the bill’s co-sponsors said, according to Newsweek.
“I think that the new proposed rules would make it harder to prevent abuse from happening, and maybe harder to hold those accused accountable when it does,” said Mike Edens, director of human resources at Panola College in Carthage. “Some of the new changes, I think, are going to maybe make those that have been a victim, or that have been abused become less likely to come forward because of the hoops and everything they would have to jump through.”
One of the changes would limit sexual misconduct investigations in “many off-campus settings.”
“The alleged harassment must involve conduct that occurred within the school’s own program or activity,” according to the proposal.
This means “schools are only required to investigate conduct that occurs in a school’s program or not required to investigate assaults that take place in a program or activity, excluding conduct that occurs in many off-campus settings,” according to the website of End Rape on Campus.
Heather Hadlock, East Texas Baptist University vice president for student affairs and Title IX coordinator, said the majority of ETBU students commute or live with family.
“The problem is, if both of those individuals are students — maybe the incident happened off campus — but it’s between two of our students that are now going to be on our campus, and it’s still going to affect their educational opportunities because they may still have to see this individual in class and other things that are going on,” Hadlock said. “I think we, especially here, feel we have a right to look into it.”
Edens said while Panola College will follow federal law, it will still do what it can to help students feel safe.
“Panola College is small enough that we know our students,” he said. “And if someone comes forward and tells us a situation, whether we can hold an investigation or not, we can do everything possible to help that student.”
Bindy Tice, Kilgore College Title IX coordinator, said the college’s policy “has been that we will be proactive in addressing any concerns that are reported to us, and our goal is to provide support to our students and ease any anxiety that they have.
“We would do what we could to make them feel supported and comfortable in pursuing their education here.”
Cross-examination
Another section of the proposed changes states complainants could be cross-examined during an investigation.
Edens said he is “a little uncomfortable with allowing cross-examinations. My concern is that if one person has an attorney and the other one doesn’t, how difficult that would be.”
Tice also said she believes cross-examination could cause discomfort in the investigation process.
“I could see where that might be an intimidating aspect for the accuser. It could put them in an uncomfortable situation,” she said. “I do know that the parties don’t have to be in the same room when that occurs, so that might make it easier. And then they can have their own representation, which should provide some comfort, but it is something I think could be uncomfortable for a student.”
The cross-examination proposal is intended to advance due process in Title IX cases for the accused and the accuser, according to the Department of Education.
Hadlock disagrees, saying she does not feel cross-examination is in the best interest of students. Students involved in a Title IX case get to review testimonies and can submit questions to be asked by a review panel with the respondent and complainant in separate rooms.
“We’re not in a court of law,” she said. “This is a disciplinary proceeding. We set up a way for them to do that without doing it directly.”
Definition of harassment
Another change would narrow the definition of sexual harassment as it relates to Title IX.
Specifically, it would define harassment as “a school employee conditioning an educational benefit or service upon a person’s participation in unwelcome sexual harassment, or unwelcome conduct on the basis of sex that is so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the school’s education program ... or sexual assault as that crime is defined in Clery Act regulations.”
Kristy Morgan, LeTourneau University vice president of student affairs and Title IX coordinator, said a high threshold for the definition of harassment could deter reports.
“I can see where a student could definitely experience sexual harassment and feel like dropping a class or leaving school over it, so I don’t think it’s an impossible standard to meet,” she said. “But, I can see where it can have sort of a silencing effect. Students may not feel comfortable coming forward because they may feel like the threshold is so high to meet to get assistance and not come forward until things are pretty severe.”
Time of investigation
Federal guidelines encourage Title IX investigations to be completed within 60 days. A section of the proposed change states “reasonably prompt timeframes” are acceptable and the timeframe can be extended “for good cause.”
The change would allow schools to define what a “reasonably prompt timeframe” is. According to End Rape on Campus, that could lead to those involved having to endure a drawn-out investigation.
But Hadlock said lifting the 60-day requirement would mean schools would have more flexibility in completing investigations, as some are complicated and require more time.
LeTourneau has not had an investigations extend past 60 days, Morgan said. Trying to wrap up an investigation, especially at a larger university that could have many witnesses, takes time.
“I could see where it could give people room to say, ‘We’re going to let these loose ends not ever get tied up,’ ” she said. “I think most people, in their due diligence, the want to serve the students well, or your faculty or staff that are reporting things, and you want to close the loop quickly.”
Some administrators, such as Hadlock, expressed concerned that the proposals would affect the number of people who come forward to file a report.
“Across the nation, people have seen an increase in reports just based on communication and education,” she said. “A lot of young ladies don’t want to go the criminal route, and if the process on campus seems like a criminal proceeding, it may deter them from talking to someone because that’s not what they want to do.
“They don’t want to face the person in court. They don’t want to go through that criminally outlined process. They want to be heard, and they want to get help, and they want those kinds of behaviors to stop. And those are things we can do through the educational disciplinary process without formalizing it so much like a court of law.”
Reports
Documents obtained by the News-Journal show almost 170 reports of sexual assault filed with either area college campus police or campus administrators from fall 2014 through spring 2019
The University of Texas at Tyler had the most reports at 152. It also is the largest campus that provided information.
Kilgore College reported eight cases, while Tyler Junior College reported five and Panola College reported one. Texas State Technical College in Marshall said no cases were reported during that time period.
Officials at private LeTourneau University and East Texas Baptist University declined to provide information on the number of reports filed on and off their campuses.