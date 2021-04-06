Area counties reported a smattering of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the region's hospitalization rate from the virus inched up slightly.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,420 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,190 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday had increased by three to 1,325, and the county’s total deaths remained at 70.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler was up slightly while remaining near 2% with data released Tuesday.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.17% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The rate dipped to 1.92% on Friday as it hit the lowest level for the region since May 21 when it was 1.89%, according to state data.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.