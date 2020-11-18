Area volunteers are collecting shoebox gifts through Monday as part of the Samaritan’s Purse project’s Operation Christmas Child.
This year, the locations are offering a curbside drop-off option because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going smoothly this year,” said Kathy McGriffin, area coordinator for the Sabine River area covering Gregg, Upshur, Panola, Harrison counties and part of Rusk county.
Operation Christmas Child collects and delivers shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide. The project teams with local churches across the globe to deliver these boxes with a goal of showing God’s love to children in need, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
“Kids around the world will have the opportunity to hear the gospel,” volunteer Rachel Stallard said, adding that it’s an opportunity to show children in need that someone loves them.
McGriffin said she has worked at several of the drop-off locations, including First Baptist Church in Longview where volunteers prayed over the gifts collected.
“We have the best area team,” she said of the 15 volunteers in the area. “We are very blessed.”
The Sabine River area collection goal is 15,652 gifts. According to McGriffin, for the first day of collection Monday, 3,469 gifts were collected in the area, which is more than 22% of the goal.
There also is an option to build a shoebox online at www.samaritanspurse.org for $25.
“It’s a really easy way for people who don’t want to get out of the house right now,” McGriffin said, noting COVID concerns.
Donors also can follow a box online and see where in the world the gift is going.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
The project’s 2020 goal worldwide is to reach 11 million children in need throughout the next year.