From staff reports
East Texas city and county offices will be closed for Good Friday.
Delivery services for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS will not be affected Friday, and most banks will be open. Longview Transit will operate on a regular schedule.
MunicipalitiesLongview City Hall will be closed Friday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
Also, these city halls will be closed Friday: Kilgore, Gladewater, Hallsville, White Oak, Gilmer, Henderson and Carthage.
County governmentOffices in these counties will be closed Friday: Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison and Panola.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will close at noon Friday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 a.m. to noon at (903) 237-7777. Breaking news can be reported at (903) 237-7744.