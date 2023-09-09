Seven area high school students are set to compete in the Miss Gregg County Pageant, which is set 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Longview Fairgrounds.
The goal of the Miss Gregg County Pageant is to encourage young women to pursue their education at higher levels and to help them achieve this through college scholarships, according to information from the pageant. Each contestant is chosen to represent a school based on scholastic ability and students' votes.
During the pageant, Miss Congeniality will be voted on by the seven contestants, and the seven schools will vie for the Spirit Trophy.
Each of the contestants also will receive a school sash, roses, trophy and a gift bag.
The Go Texan Group is sponsoring a $1,000 college scholarship for this year's Miss Gregg County.
This year's contestants are:
Hadassah Balcorta
Parents: Paul and Sakkinah Balcorta.
High school: Gladewater High School.
High school activities: Volleyball, track, club track, cheer, National Honor Society, Student Council, coaching little league cheer.
Hobbies: Making jewelry and cooking.
Other talents: Writing and painting.
Ambitions: To become an obstetrician and improve the health care of women worldwide.
Plans for the future: Major in pre-medicine and then attend medical school.
College you want to attend: The University of Texas at Dallas.
Addison Faith Clinkscales
Parents: Trey and Angela Clinkscales.
High school: White Oak High School.
High school activities: Four-year varsity cheer, volleyball (team captain) and track, National Honor Society, assistant editor of yearbook.
Hobbies: Reading, working out, travel and scuba diving.
Church: New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Ambitions: To help people and make an impact on everyone I come in contact with. I want to make sure to spread God's love to those I meet and make sure they know Him. No matter what, I want people to remember me as someone who worked hard at everything I attempted.
College plans: University of Texas at Tyler to major in biology and the physician assistant program.
Plans for future: I plan on attending UT Tyler and major in biology. After, I will continue my academic career into a physician assistant (PA) school where I will earn my PA master's degree. Upon graduation, I will start a career as a PA in either orthopedics or dermatology.
Camryn Tatum
Parents: Amy and Cody Tatum.
High school: Sabine High School.
High school activities: Varsity volleyball, varsity track, varsity cheer, UIL Cheer Team, Strutters (school dance team), TMSCA (Texas Math and Science Coaches Association), member of the National Honor Society, member of FCA and member of the High School Fishing Team.
Community involvement: Volunteers at church and over summer for Vacation Bible School, volunteers at concession stands at baseball games, volunteers at SAFFE Day and volunteers at community clean ups for school.
Hobbies/talents: Spending time with family and friends and enjoys hunting and playing club volleyball outside of school.
Ambitions/future plans: Plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in business and plans to become a dental assistant/hygienist.
Church: Member of First Baptist Church of Liberty City.
Cristina Guerrero
Parents: Samuel and Denise Sosa.
High school: Longview High School.
High school activities: Trumpet player in the Longview High School Band, drum major in the LHS Bband, a fourth-year twirler in LHS band and a member of HOSA Club.
Hobbies: Watching crime-related series, learning new recipes, baking cookies and practicing twirling tricks.
Ambitions: To be a successful nurse, have her own family one day, be financially well off to take care of her parents and grandparents and one day open her own animal rescue.
Future plans: Plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to study nursing and begin a career as a travel nurse.
Journee Moore
Parents: Donterio Moore and Angelica Torres.
High school: Kilgore High School.
High school activities: Student council student body vice president, senior lieutenant of the Hi-Steppers, secretary of the National Honor Society, Anchor Club, co-vice president of Prom Committee and Citizens Bank Student Board.
Hobbies and talents: Dancing, shopping, babysitting, spending time with family and friends, reading, traveling and working out. I dance competitively and love to tumble.
Ambitions and future plans: I plan to attend TCU and audition for their college dance team and earn a degree in nursing-labor and delivery.
Keaton Elizabeth Croom
Parents: Matthew and Kristin Croom.
High school: Spring Hill High School.
High school activities: Varsity cheerleader in ninth-11th grades; Blue Brigade Marching Band, clarinet in ninth-11th grades; Spring Hill High School Symphonic Band, clarinet, ninth grade; SHHS Wind Ensemble, clarinet, 10th and 11th grades; SHHS Student Council, ninth-11th grades and vice president in 11th grade; SHHS Class of 2025, president ninth-11th grades; SHHS Newspaper and Yearbook staff, ninth grade; SHHS Academic UIL Team, editorial writing and headlines in ninth grade and extemporaneous speaking in 10th and 11th grades; SHHS National Honor Society, 11th grade; SHHS Z Club, 10th and 11th grades; Gregg County Historical Museum Student Board member 10th and 11th grades; Longview Animal Care Adoption Center volunteer, 10th grade; East Texas Dance Company (tap, jazz, ballet 2012-current); TNT Junior Dance Team 2019-2021; and TNT Senior Dance Team, 2021-current.
Honors: Spring Hill High School Homecoming Court Duchess: 10th and 11th grades and ranked first in a class of 153 students.
Hobbies/talents: Reading, book club, photography, traveling with family, watching movies, playing pickleball and golfing with friends, dance, competing as a soloist and duet at multiple competitions, photography and public speaking.
Ambitions: To be Cheer Captain my senior year, a Section Leader for the Blue Brigade Clarinet Section and to maintain my class rank and graduate as valedictorian of my class.
Plans for future: To go to college and medical school and eventually practice medicine in East Texas as an OBGYN or pediatrician. I also want to get married and have a family.
College plans: The University of Texas at Austin or Southern Methodist University.
Jaidyn Attaway
Parents: Roger Attaway Sr. and Brande Attaway.
High school: Pine Tree High School.
High school activities: Pine Tree Precision Drill Team, Social Officer president; Student Council, PALS, Z-Club president, National Honor Society, Track, 2022 Junior Homecoming Duchess, 2023 Yamboree Duchess Representative and 2023 Senior Homecoming Duchess/Queen.
Hobbies/talents: Dancing, reading, babysitting, volunteering and fostering animals.
Ambitions: Jaidyn is passionate about working with children and animals. She is also determined to raise mental health awareness for children and advocate for children who struggle with mental health issues and trauma.
Church: Jaidyn was dedicated to Elm Grove Church of the Living God in Rusk by her parents as an infant and has attended church there ever since. She is now an active member of the Usher Board and babysits the children during services.
Plans for future: After high school graduation, Jaidyn plans to attend Texas Tech University to pursue a degree in child psychiatry. Once she completes her degree, she would like to open a private practice. She also plans to start a nonprofit organization that would provide lower-income families with the resources and financial assistance they need to support children's mental health.