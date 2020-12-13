Eight highway intersections in Northeast Texas are scheduled for new safety lighting systems in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections that will have energy efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, director of transportation operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost efficient than our old lighting systems.”
Highway Intelligent Traffic Solution of Cedar Hill was awarded the contract for the projects with a bid of $1.1 million.
Work on the projects should begin in March and take about a year to complete, Wells said.
Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are:
Cass County: Texas 77 at FM 3129;
Harrison County: Texas 43 at FM 2625;
Marion County: FM 248 at FM 2683;
Morris County: Interstate 30 at U.S. 259;
Titus County: I-30 at FM 1993 and I-30 at CR 2500; and
Upshur County: FM 726 at FM 1845 and FM 726 at FM 1650.