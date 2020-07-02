From Staff Reports
Most East Texas city and county offices, post offices and banks will be closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday. Here’s a look:
Gregg County
All county offices will be closed Friday.
Cities
Longview city offices will be closed Friday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
The Longview Public Library will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Longview Transit offices will be closed Friday with bus routes running; however, buses will not run Saturday.
Longview garbage collection will remain on schedule.
The Longview compost site will be closed Saturday.
City offices in Kilgore, Gladewater, Hallsville, White Oak, Gilmer, Henderson and Carthage will be closed Friday.
Federal government
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
Mail, package delivery
U.S. post offices will be closed Saturday; there will be no mail delivery.
FedEx will not make pickup or deliveries on Saturday or Sunday.
UPS will not make pickup or deliveries on Saturday.
Colleges
Kilgore College: No classes and offices will be closed Friday.
LeTourneau University: No classes and offices will be closed Friday.
News-Journal
News-Journal offices will be closed Friday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.