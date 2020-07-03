From Staff Reports
Most East Texas city and county offices, post offices and banks will be closed today for the Independence Day holiday. Here’s a look:
Gregg County
All county offices will be closed today.
Cities
Longview city offices will be closed today. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today, Saturday and Sunday.
Longview Transit offices will be closed today with bus routes running; however, buses will not run Saturday.
Longview garbage collection will remain on schedule.
The Longview compost site will be closed Saturday.
City offices in Kilgore, Gladewater, Hallsville, White Oak, Gilmer, Henderson and Carthage will be closed today.
Mail, package delivery
U.S. post offices will be closed Saturday; there will be no mail delivery Saturday.
FedEx will not make pickup or deliveries on Saturday or Sunday.
UPS will not make pickup or deliveries on Saturday.
Colleges
Kilgore College: No classes and offices will be closed today.
LeTourneau University: No classes and offices will be closed today.
Federal government
Federal offices will be closed today.
News-Journal
News-Journal offices will be closed today. Circulation customer service representatives will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. today and Saturday at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.