The Pittsburg and Jefferson police departments have installed prescription drug disposal boxes where residents can dispose of medications, no questions asked.
“Jefferson PD is excited to provide this option for our local citizens to dispose of prescription drugs,” said interim Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez. “Especially at this time when families are at home more often than usual, disposing of unneeded medication is so important.”
The disposal boxes, which are about the size of a USPS mailbox and designed to securely prevent theft, were provided to the police departments by two substance abuse prevention coalitions. The Jefferson box was provided by the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, while ehe Pittsburgh box was provided by the Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse.
The coalitions are programs of Next Step Community Solutions in Tyler and are funded by two grants from Texas Health and Human Services.
More East Texas drop box locations and other ways to dispose of unwanted medications can be found at easttexasrx.com .