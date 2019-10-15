Nearly three dozen Longview Republicans plan to attend a campaign rally Thursday for President Donald Trump in Dallas while a smaller number of Democrats plan to travel to a counterrally.
Twenty-nine to 35 Republicans from Longview plan to show up at the Keep America Great rally at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center, the chairman of the Republican Party of Gregg County, Tracy Vincent, said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Mary Lou Tevebaugh, former president of Democratic Women of East Texas, said Tuesday that she thinks about 15 people from Longview will caravan to the Rally Against Fear set for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Theatre in Grand Prairie. She said they plan to join with a similar-size group from Tyler.
The rallies come at a time when Trump faces impeachment efforts over his phone call to the president of Ukraine urging him to investigate the business activities of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, Democratic front-runner and former vice president. Trump also has faced criticism from congressional Democrats and Republicans alike for withdrawing support for Kurds in Syria who have been fighting ISIS.
Marty Rhymes, vice chairwoman of the Gregg County Republicans, defended Trump's phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"He released everything" about the call to Zelensky, Rhymes said. "I don't know what they are going to impeach him for. They have not called for a vote on the floor."
Rhymes said she will share a ride to Dallas with two other women, attend a gathering of Women for Trump at 5 p.m. and the main rally at 7 p.m. to show support for Trump.
"I just think he is a great president, and he has done a lot for this country," Rhymes said.
Carol Meyer, a lifelong Republican and 40-year Longview resident, concurred.
"I support this president and voted for this president, because he talks the way I feel," Meyer said. "He has done more for this country than any other president before him."
Meyer said she thinks America "would be a much safer place if people on Capitol Hill" supported Trump.
"There are those on Capitol Hill who are trying to take our country into socialism," Meyer said.
Tevebaugh has a different take by attending a rally Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke plans to stage.
"I think we are going to make a statement," Tevebaugh said. "This is a rally against hate. I think we are going to show up to show we are united against that hateful rhetoric and animosity that has been going on in our country."
James Cogar, chairman of the Gregg County Democratic Party, said he will not attend and thinks local Democrats would be more interested in watching the Democratic presidential debate that was set to take place Tuesday night.
Cogar had harsh words for Trump, saying, "Right now, the man has blood on his hands. As an ex-military man, I am ashamed of our president."