Road crews had started to respond Monday to the damage left behind by this past week’s historic winter weather.
“The main problem with storm events such as this is the freeze/thaw cycle,” said Rolin McPhee, Longview’s public works director, in an email. He said the city had multiple crews responding to potholes Monday and assisting in temporarily repairing road issues caused by “leaking water mains and the weather.”
He said he was “thankful for the hard-working folks in Public Works. They have worked nonstop during and after this event to maintain our infrastructure 24/7.”
He explained that water expands when it freezes. When it enters cracks in pavement, it can damage the road by expanding, causing the cracks to widen. The pavement can crumble and cause potholes to form.
Potholes also are a focus of the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Addressing roadway issues, such as potholes and edging, top the list of activities currently underway to ensure TxDOT forces are prepared should another winter weather event occur,” a statement from the Tyler TxDOT office said. “The Tyler District deployed all its maintenance resources to battle the impact of snow and ice on roadways and keep them operational, including some 150 personnel, approximately 140 pieces of equipment, anti-icing and de-icing materials. Additionally, we are very appreciative of the assistance provided by cities, counties, and contractors around the district to help clear roadways during what was an historic statewide weather event.”
Workers in the Tyler district’s eight counties — Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith Van Zandt and Wood, will be monitoring roads and fixing any damage. That includes damage from the weather, with vehicle crashes and damage caused by blading to remove snow and ice from the roads.
“All 8,911 lane miles of state maintained roadways within the Tyler District were impacted by this event,” said Stuart Withington, Tyler District Emergency Management Coordinator. “Crews worked 24/7 in all 8 counties clearing roadways, assisting motorists and assisting the Department of Public Safety (DPS) with incidents as they occurred. Many cities, counties and local contractors assisted TxDOT throughout this event to address the overwhelming needs. Even with the additional assistance provided by the cities, counties and contracting community, there were simply not enough resources to address every roadway.”