As part of the state's Guardian Plan, Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston says the only firearms on district campuses are secured in such a way that one would never be left out unattended for a student to find.
Clugston's description of how his district ensures firearms are kept secure was echoed by other school leaders across Gregg and Smith counties.
Earlier this year, Robby Stuteville, the now-former superintendent of Rising Star ISD in Central Texas, resigned after his gun was found in a bathroom stall by a third-grade student, according to The Texas Tribune.
In 2013, the Texas Legislature approved two programs that allow educators and school staff to be armed — the School Marshal Plan and School Safety Training (Guardian Plan).
The Safety School Training website describes the School Marshal Plan as "intended to give educators/employees armed law enforcement capabilities and responsibilities" and the Guardian Plan as "intended to solely provide hand picked armed educators/employees the ability to defend themselves and students."
School districts are able to opt-in to either of the programs, but it's not mandatory.
Here's how districts said they handle firearm safety on campus:
Gregg County
Clugston said as a district that's part of the Guardian Plan, it's designed to make campuses safer — not more dangerous.
That's why at Pine Tree, weapons are only handled in emergency situations and by authorized personnel, he said. Even then, personnel have varying levels of access to firearms depending on their job description. For example, some staff have authority to carry a weapon while others only have access to a safe that contains a firearm.
He emphasized that only authorized personnel can access the safe, and it's kept in an undisclosed location.
With these precautions in place, a weapon on campus is never in a situation to be taken somewhere and left, Clugston said.
"We're very particular about how things are done, (and) we dictate how weapons are carried," he added.
To volunteer and be part of the Guardian Plan program, Pine Tree employees must go through training and various physical and psychological tests, Clugston said. Training, planning and safety protocols must be followed and expected for the program to remain reliable and strong, he added.
"The purpose of the program is to protect people," Clugston said.
Former White Oak ISD interim Superintendent Mike Morrison said as with other districts, participants in the district's Guardian Plan have different assignments, and each has specific protocols for securing a firearm.
Weapons not in use are kept locked in a secure location that's periodically surveilled, he said.
"It's monitored enough so that hopefully we would have no slip ups, no errors about where we would leave things because at any time they would be monitored," Morrison said.
Information on participants in White Oak ISD's Guardian Plan program is kept confidential and shared on a need-to-know basis, he added.
While Longview, Spring Hill and Sabine ISDs have not opted into the School Marshal Plan or the Guardian Plan, officials at Gladewater and Kilgore ISDs did not respond to requests for comment.
Smith County
Tyler ISD previously approved its participation in the Guardian Plan but doesn't utilize it because the district has its own police force, said spokeswoman Jennifer Hines.
According to Hines, the district has the third-largest police force in the county behind the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Tyler Police Department.
Each Tyler ISD campus maintains more than one armed officer who is the first line of defense or action in case of emergency, she said.
Arp ISD Superintendent Shannon Arrington said its Guardian Plan program likely runs like many other districts in that it has policies and safeguards in place to make sure weapons are kept safe.
"Those that are selected to be guardians may carry with them at all times, concealed. If they do not have their handgun on them, then they are required to keep them locked in a district-provided lockbox," Arrington said.
The lockbox is kept in a safe location and monitored by the district, he added.
Guardians are required to train annually, but those at Arp do so more than once a year, Arrington said. In addition to participants in the Guardian Plan, the district has its own police department, he added.
The identities of Guardian Plan participants are kept confidential except to the school board and superintendent, Arrington said.
Bullard ISD is not part of the School Marshal Plan or the Guardian Plan, according to spokeswoman Amy Pawlak. The school has a district police department, the Bullard ISD Police Department, a chief of police and two additional school resource officers, she said.
Lindale ISD does not participate in the School Marshal Plan or the Guardian Plan and maintains a presence from the Lindale ISD Police Department at each of its campuses, said spokeswoman Courtney Sanguinetti.
Troup ISD is not part of the School Marshal Plan or the Guardian Plan and keeps school resource officers though the Troup Police Department at its campuses, said Instructional Technology Coordinator Linda Salgado.
Chapel Hill is not part School Marshal Plan or the Guardian Plan.
Officials at Whitehouse ISD declined to comment for this story, while officials at Winona ISD could not be reached.