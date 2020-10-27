Ahead of January's legislative session, East Texas superintendents are voicing concerns to lawmakers about keeping previously granted House Bill 3 funding as well as state accountability ratings.
School leaders were joined Tuesday in a forum with District 1 Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola; District 7 state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview; and District 9 Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall. District 1 Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, joined via Zoom.
The gathering, which took place in the Union Grove High School auditorium, was hosted by White Oak and Union Grove ISDs.
Hughes said, as part of the next state budget, the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House have asked lawmakers to cut 5% from spending plans, but public education is not included.
“I have not heard of anyone suggesting there will be any cuts to that funding,” he said.
Hughes specifically mentioned House Bill 3, the school finance measure passed in 2019, that provided an influx of money to Texas schools without raising property taxes.
Dean said legislators made commitments to educators in the last legislative session.
“Let me assure you, I don’t think you can find any conservative sitting here that doesn’t want to keep the promises made,” he said.
Paddie said he doesn't know of any lawmaker "who has any desire to back up on the tremendous gains we made in education last time."
Superintendents also said Tuesday that they want their districts' fund balances protected and they want to keep the ability to save money.
Hughes said some districts hoard money under the current finance system and consistently have surplus budgets, with Paddie adding that some local community members — and taxpayers — likely will start to talk about those surpluses.
But multiple superintendents at smaller districts talked about the need for fund balances because they have been unable to pass bond packages in their communities and need that money to update decades-old facilities.
VanDeaver said one option to free up funds could be to pause teacher merit pay temporarily.
The Teacher Incentive Allotment program, also part of House Bill 3, has a goal of providing six-figure salaries for teachers in high-needs areas and who work on rural campuses.
After some questions and concerns, VanDeaver said he does not intend to take away or change any funds for teachers already approved for incentive pay.
District leaders said Tuesday that they also are concerned about the stakes from this year's STAAR testing.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said schools administer the tests because they show students' progress.
“What we don’t need is another beating with accountability,” he said. “Give us the test, bring it on — we just need to relax the accountability.”
The state uses the STAAR test and other measures to assign an A through F grade to schools.
In the spring, the state announced it would not give the STAAR test for the 2019-20 school year because of school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but no such declaration has been issued this school year.
VanDeaver said “these are strange times,” and it does not make sense to keep using the same accountability system.
Union Grove ISD Superintendent Kelly Moore said education Commissioner Mike Morath should spend time in classrooms to see how everything has changed for teachers.
“But (teachers are) doing it, and they’re doing it to the best of their ability,” she said. “Accountability, to me, it needs to be off the table. … We need to have the test, I am all for it, but as far as accountability, that for me needs to be off the table because they’re working as hard as they can.”
Dean said “people get so worked up” over the STAAR test, and it is an important way to see student progress, but the state has a tendency to go overboard with it.
“Kids are out of school for a couple of weeks, how in the hell do you get a really good testing measurement with all of this confusion?” he said. “And I think we need to put a pause button on this STAAR testing.”