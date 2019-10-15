Taxpayers in the area can rest assured school districts are making the right choices with their money, White Oak ISD Superintendent Mike Gilbert said.
The Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas is meant to ensure public schools are held accountable for financial management and improve their finances.
The ratings are an A-F system. Area schools received A’s from TEA.
Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, White Oak and Hallsville ISDs all got an A rating from TEA. Except for White Oak, which increased from a 94 to a 96, all scores remained the same from last year.
“The main thing that the FIRST rating does is just measure the district as following the law and being good stewards of taxpayer money,” Gilbert said. “We’re doing the things that we’re supposed to do and expected to do by the taxpayers.”
Kilgore ISD kept a three-year streak of a perfect 100 score alive. Sabine ISD received a perfect score for the second year in a row.
The biggest jump in score is Tatum ISD. The district improved by 28 points after earning a perfect score. In 2017-18, Tatum ISD received a 72.
New Diana ISD also had a significant increase. In 2017-18, the district got a 68. The latest report gives New Diana a 92.
New Diana ISD Superintendent Carl Key said the C rating in 2017-18 is a result of some debt for a remodel project the district took on.
Because the debt already was on the books, it did not affect the new rating. Key said the improvements were part of the strategic plan, and the school board knew it could hurt the rating but still wanted to move forward.
“We’re excited about receiving the A rating. We expected getting the C, but that still did not deter our board from being committed to fill those projects,” Key said. “It was able to remedy itself in the next year.”
Key said districts have internal checks and balances to ensure taxpayer money is spent responsibly. Some of those include monthly financial reports to the school board and a financial audit.
Two area districts, Marshall and Gilmer, jumped from a B to an A.
“Taxpayers want to know that the money they’re spending in the district is being used properly and is being used in a matter that benefits the students that go to school in that area,” Gilbert said. “This should give them some assurance the people in the districts are doing the right things with taxpayer funds.”