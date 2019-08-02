Schools are preparing to welcome students for the 2019-20 school year with registrations in full swing.
Longview ISD
Online registration is available for families, but they still need to provide documents, such as proof of residency, to campuses at on-site registration.
Registration at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy continues 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Hudson PEP will have registration 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday.
J.L. Everhart Elementary and Ware East Texas Montessori Academy registration ended Thursday.
Forest Park Middle School registration continues 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Registration will be available 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12.
Foster Middle School registration for seventh grade has ended, but sixth-grade registration continues 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Judson STEAM Academy registration is 2-6 p.m. Monday for sixth grade and 2-6 p.m. Tuesday for seventh and eighth grades.
Longview Early Graduation High School is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Longview High School registration is 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday for seniors, Tuesday for juniors, Wednesday for sophomores and Thursday for freshmen.
School starts Aug. 19.
Pine Tree ISD
All new students at Pine Tree ISD are required to complete registration at the campus they will attend. New students can register 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Returning students can register 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A registration makeup day is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Online registration is required for returning students and already has started. Parents can log into Skyward Family Access to complete the registration process. Families who cannot upload proof of residency must present the proof Wednesday or Thursday.
School starts Aug. 21.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville students can register online through their family access account at family.hisd.com .
Families still need to attend in-person registration to provide proof of residency documentation. In-person registration was Thursday on each campus, but late registration is planned 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
School starts Aug. 14.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill prekindergarten registration continues at the primary campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Online registration for new and returning students is open.
Pre-K through eighth-grade registration is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. New high school students registration is 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, and returning seniors registration is noon to 4 p.m. Monday.
New students in all grades and returning pre-K through eighth grade can register from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Returning junior students can register from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and returning sophomores can register 2-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Returning freshmen can register 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
White Oak ISD
Online registration is open for new and returning students at woisd.net .
In-person registration is required for returning students to provide proof of residency, pick up schedules and pay fines/fees.
Designated registration days for sophomores, juniors and seniors have ended. Registration for freshmen is planned for 8:30 a.m. to noon today, with 1-5 p.m. designated for freshmen through seniors.
New student registration at the high school is 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Aug. 9 by appointment only.
Middle school registration has ended. New student registration at the middle school is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Aug. 9.
Returning students in kindergarten through fifth grade can register 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. New students can register 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Christian Heritage Classical School
Students can apply for Christian Heritage online at chcslongview.com . Families are notified of admission after an interview and given more enrollment instructions from there.
Enrollment is continuous for current families and rolling for new families. School begins Aug. 14.
Trinity School of Texas
New 2-year-old through 12th-grade students can register 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Returning families should complete needed forms in myTST online and attend the back-to-school fair from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Macey Gym.
The first day of school is Aug. 15.
St. Mary’s Catholic School
Registration for returning families is open and online at factsmgt.com . New students can apply for enrollment at stmaryslgv.com under the “Admissions” tab.
Office staff are available for assistance or questions 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week and will extend hours to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. next week. Normal hours will resume Aug. 12. School starts Aug. 13.
Longview Christian School
Students wishing to enroll at Longview Christian School can schedule a tour of the school and complete an online application. Once test scores and report cards are submitted, they can schedule admissions testing, if necessary.
Reenrollment of families already attending LCS is complete.
The first day of school is Aug. 22.